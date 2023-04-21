A.I. generating huge buzz in medical community as a way to reduce paperwork

HIMSS conference attendees walk the exhibition floor Source: HIMSS

Debates over artificial intelligence and its role in health care took center stage at the HIMSS Global Health Conference in Chicago this week, where more than 35,000 physicians, executives, engineers and health-care workers convened to discuss the latest advancements in health and technology. Companies like Microsoft , Google and Amazon prominently advertised new health applications for AI on booths across a sprawling exhibition floor, and panels of experts answered questions about how the technology can be used to address industry-wide challenges like staffing shortages and physician burnout. Many health-care organizations and companies have been using AI in various capacities for years, but a subset known as generative AI exploded into public consciousness late last year when Microsoft-backed OpenAI launched its viral new chatbot called ChatGPT. Generative AI refers to programs that can use fairly complicated prompts from end users to generate text or images. Just as generative AI has captured the attention of the general public, it has also captivated the medical community. AI was the focus of the HIMSS conference's opening keynote, and HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf prefaced the discussion by revealing that he had asked ChatGPT how to solve global healthcare challenges. The member-based organization called the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, or HIMSS, puts on the conference each year. Wolf posed the question to ChatGPT in jest, but David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer at Microsoft, told CNBC in an interview that generative AI could really be "transformative" for solving big problems in the health-care industry. "The opportunity to apply these large language models and the artificial intelligence in clinical workflows is tremendous, and we have to do it responsibly," he said. For Rhew, that means starting with "high-impact, low-risk" uses for the technology, like streamlining administrative tasks. Developing diagnostic or directly patient-facing generative AI applications are higher risk since they pose significant regulatory questions for companies, academics and federal agencies like the Food and Drug Administration to work through. Rhew said to think of AI as if the health-care industry has just been introduced to a car, while none of the stop signs, traffic lights or roads have been created yet. "We still have to figure out how to do this together," he said.

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf speaks at the HIMSS conference Source: HIMSS

But in the meantime, administrative or "back office" tasks require less regulatory oversight, and there is a real need for efficient solutions since clerical work is often burdensome for clinicians. A study funded by the American Medical Association in 2016 found that for every hour a physician spent with a patient, they spent an additional two hours on administrative work. The study said that physicians also tend to spend another one to two hours doing clerical work outside of working hours. Similarly, in 2017, the Journal of the Association of American Medical Colleges published a survey where respondents said around 24% of their working hours are spent on administrative tasks. More than two-thirds of the physicians surveyed reported that administrative responsibilities "negatively affect their ability to deliver high-quality care." HIMSS attendees told CNBC they believe generative AI can help with these tasks.

Letting AI do the clerical work

On Monday, Microsoft announced an expanded partnership with Epic Systems, a health care software company that helps hospitals and other health systems store, share and access electronic health records. More than 160 million people use Epic's MyChart software, which provides patients with direct access to their health information and care team. Epic's first application of the AI technology automatically generates draft responses to the messages that physicians receive from patients through MyChart. The physicians don't have to use the suggested draft at all, but it saves them time if they choose to edit or send it. Seth Hain, senior vice president of R&D at Epic, told CNBC in an interview that AI could serve as an impactful hypothesis generation tool for physicians in the future. He said they will be able to ask patient-specific questions like "what do you think I should look at next in regard to this problem?" Peter Lee, corporate vice president of research and incubations at Microsoft, told CNBC that an early look at Epic's AI developments brought tears to his eyes. "It just blew me away," he said. Microsoft's speech recognition subsidiary Nuance Communications also announced a clinical notes application called DAX Express ahead of HIMSS in March. DAX Express aims to help reduce clinician's administrative burdens by automatically drafting a clinical note within seconds after a patient visit. In a live demo at HIMSS, Nuance previewed future projects and showcased DAX Express' capabilities, which were met with gasps and joyful exclamations from some of the physicians, nurses and health-care workers in the room.

More than 35,000 people attended the HIMSS conference in 2023 Source: HIMSS