Here’s how much money you'd have if you invested $1,000 in the S&P 500 a decade ago

During the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in 2020, billionaire and legendary investor Warren Buffett told the audience, "in my view, for most people, the best thing to do is own the S&P 500 index fund."

It's a sentiment Buffett has stood by and repeated because he believes it's a way for investors to help mitigate the risks that come with choosing individual stocks.

"The trick is not to pick the right company. The trick is to essentially buy all the big companies through the S&P 500 and to do it consistently and to do it in a very, very low-cost way," he told CNBC in 2017.

The S&P 500 is a market index that tracks the stock performance of around 500 large-company U.S. stocks, including Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet, Meta and Visa.

While the index is not immune to overall market downturns, long-term investors have historically earned a nearly 10% average annual return. However, as with all investments, it's important to note that past performance can't be used to predict future results.

Here's how much you'd have now if you'd invested $1,000 in the S&P 500 about one, five and 10 years ago: