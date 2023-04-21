Is it smarter to get a tax refund in 2023 or more money throughout the year? Tax experts weigh in

Tax Day has come and gone. Take a second to breathe a sigh of relief. But don't pack up your calculator and green plastic visor just yet. Now is the perfect time to make sure you have everything in order for your 2023 taxes.

Namely, you'd be wise to assess your withholding, tax experts say.

Chances are it's been a while. Nearly half — 45% — of American taxpayers have no idea the last time they updated the portion of their pay their employer sets aside for tax purposes, according to a 2020 survey from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. To adjust your withholding, you'll have to file a new W-4 form with your company.

This is the moment to consider it, because you have the results of your last withholding choice fresh in your mind. If you instructed your employer to withhold too much throughout 2022, you got a tax refund; too little and you owed a bill.

"Mathematically, you want to break exactly even," says Ed Slott, a certified public account and founder of IRAHelp.com. "But that's hard to do," given that income and other taxable events can be unpredictable.

Still, if your pay doesn't change much from year to year, you can have a pretty good idea of what you'll owe in 2023 based on what you paid in 2022.

You can use the IRS's withholding estimator tool to give yourself a good idea of your breakeven number. But depending on your financial habits, you may want to adjust to receive a refund or owe a bill, tax experts say. Here's why.