Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday

My top 10 things to watch Friday, April 21 1. Truist downgraded Tesla (TSLA) to hold from buy, while lowering its price target to $154 per share, from $245. The firm cited the electric vehicle maker's "brazen willingness to accept lower product margins." Meanwhile, Barclays lowered its price target on Tesla to $220 per share, from $230, but maintained an overweight rating on the stock. 2. Amazon 's (AMZN) Whole Foods is planning to cut several hundred corporate jobs , in a sign the parent company still doesn't understand workforce management strategy. 3. JPMorgan said Amazon remains its "best internet idea," despite decelerating growth at the ecommerce giant in the first quarter. The bank reiterated an overweight rating on the stock and price target of $135 per share. Amazon is set to report first-quarter results Thursday after the closing bell. 4. Raymond James raised its price target on Devon Energy (DVN) — a stock the Club sold in full earlier this month at a nice profit — to $70 per share, from $67, while maintaining a strong buy rating. Piper Sandler raised its price target on the oil-and-gas firm to $87 per share, from $85, and maintained an overweight rating on the stock. 5. Susquehanna raised its price target on Club holding Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to $278 per share, from $266, while maintaining a positive rating on shares. Pioneer reports first-quarter earnings Wednesday after the closing bell. 6. Club holding Procter and Gamble (PG) delivered a quarterly earnings beat Friday, while raising its guidance. The consumer goods staple had repeatedly raised prices, helping it to boost its gross margin by 150 basis points on an annual basis. 7. Piper Sandler lowered its price target on Blackstone (BX) to $107 per share, from $111, while maintaining an overweight weighting. Barclays, meanwhile, raised its price target on Blackstone to $99 per share, from $94, and reiterated an equal weight rating on shares. 8. JPMorgan sees a "very favorable risk/reward" for AT & T (T) shares at current levels, reiterating an overweight rating. The firm lowered its price target on the stock to $22 per share, from $23, after the company reported softer-than-expected first-quarter revenue. 9. JPMorgan downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to neutral from overweight, citing an uncertain spot rate outlook. The bank also lowered its price target on ZIM stock to $20.80 per share, from $27. 10. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Club holding Humana (HUM) and CVS Health (CVS) with overweight, or buy, ratings and price targets of $597 per share and $87 per share, respectively. It's time to buy shares of HUM here. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

