Op-ed: After the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, don't try to time the market

Following recent bank failures and ongoing market volatility, it may be tempting to try to time the market. Of course, buying low can be a good thing. But a continuous mindset of buying and selling in response to market changes may not be.

Why? Because time in the market has shown to be more important than timing the market.

For example, according to Morningstar data, the John Hancock Funds Fundamental All Cap Core Fund Class I Fund (MUTF: JFCIX) had an 11.39% five-year annual return as of March 31. But despite the fund's impressive performance, the typical shareholder lost 2.86% a year over that period, Morningstar found.

How is that possible? In my view, it has to do with when investors buy and sell. When investors buy after a strong run of performance, they are investing when a fund is relatively expensive.

After a downturn, investors may hang with it for a while, but many eventually give up. That's right — they buy high and sold low.

Then, if the fund recovers — putting on another impressive streak of performance — it may attract another set of investors, who may buy high and later sell low. When this happens over and over again, it means a fund could do very well on average but, on average, its investors could actually lose money.

In fact, research from Eventide Asset Management using Dalbar data shows that the average investor underperformed nearly every asset class, barely even beating out inflation, from 2001-2021.