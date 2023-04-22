Supreme Court will rule against Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, legal experts predict

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: Student loan borrowers gather at Supreme Court the evening before the court hears two cases on student loan relief to state the relief is legal and needs to happen immediately on February 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for We The 45 Million)

The Supreme Court decision on whether or not it allows the Biden administration to move forward with the plan to cancel $400 billion in student debt will have life-changing financial consequences for tens of millions of Americans.

Unfortunately for borrowers, legal experts remain skeptical that the justices will greenlight the relief.

"I expect the court will rule against the Biden administration," said Paul Collins, Jr., professor of legal studies and political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Collins predicts the six conservative justices will vote down President Joe Biden's program, and that the three liberal justices will be in favor of it. "The Supreme Court is an incredibly ideological and partisan institution in 2023 — perhaps more so than at any other point in American history," he said.

University of Illinois Chicago law professor Steven Schwinn agreed. "I predict the court will rule 6-3 against it, along conventional ideological lines," he said.

Schwinn anticipates the six conservative justices to argue that the Biden administration is exceeding its authority by trying to cancel as much as $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of people.

The White House has insisted that it's acting within the law, noting that the Heroes Act of 2003 grants the U.S. education secretary the authority to make changes to the federal student loan system during national emergencies. The nation has been operating under an emergency declaration since March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

That act followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks, providing relief to federal student loan borrowers who'd been affected by those events.

If the Biden administration is forced to resume student loan payments, which have been paused for over three years, without delivering debt forgiveness, it warns that delinquency and default rates will skyrocket after the economic damage wrought by the public health crisis.