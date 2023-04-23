CNBC Investing Club

Big bank earnings season is over. Here's how our stocks stack up against peers

Zev Fima@zevfima
Morgan Stanley Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington, October 10, 2014.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Big bank earnings are behind us. After hearing from the nation's biggest institutions over the past couple weeks, we can breath a sigh of relief: They were better than feared.