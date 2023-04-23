Reddit, Airbnb and 8 more companies that let you work from home permanently and are hiring now

While some companies are pulling back on flexibility, others, like Airbnb and Pinterest, are celebrating one year since permanently switching to remote or hybrid work. Even as the number of remote job opportunities dwindles, demand for flexible work remains high: Nearly half of employees want more flexibility in where and when they work, according to a January 2023 report from Monster, which surveyed more than 1,000 workers. That being said, the remote job market has gotten more competitive. Yelp, for example, has seen a 200% increase in the number of applicants per general and administrative job posting since the company went fully remote in 2022, compared to 2019, the company said earlier this year. Tech, marketing and health care are among the top industries hiring for remote and hybrid jobs in 2023, according to FlexJobs. Many companies in these industries have adopted either remote-first or trust-based approaches that see employees working from home full-time or choosing when, and how, they join their team in the office. Here are 10 companies that switched to a permanent flexible work model and are hiring now:

HubSpot

Industry: Technology Remote work plans: HubSpot employees have three flexible work options: @office, which means coming into the office 3 days or more per week; @flex, which means coming into the office 2 days or fewer each week; or @home, which means working remotely. The program, which started in 2021, also lets employees change their choice once per year. Recent remote job openings: Corporate account executive, product designer

Reddit

Industry: Social media Remote work plans: Reddit switched to a permanent hybrid model in October 2020 where employees have the flexibility to work wherever they want, with options for in-office work. Recent remote job openings: Senior commerce and measurement partnerships manager, design manager

Spotify

Industry: Music, streaming Remote work plans: Spotify's "Work From Anywhere" program, which launched in February 2021, offers remote, in-person and hybrid options for employees as well as more flexible living choices if an employee wants to move. For example: Spotify has offered to pay for a co-working membership if someone re-locates to a neighborhood that isn't near a Spotify office and misses in-person work. Recent remote job openings: Global category development officer, partnership lead

Airbnb

Industry: Travel Remote work plans: Under Airbnb's "live and work anywhere" model, which began in April 2022, employees can work remotely or from one of Airbnb's offices. Employees also have the choice to work for up to three months a year from over 170 countries. Recent remote job openings: Senior staff housing economist, Legal counsel

Dropbox

Industry: Technology Remote work plans: Dropbox's "virtual first" program, launched in April 2021, sees employees working at least 90% of the time remotely and only asked to come into the office for occasional group gatherings, like happy hours and special educational sessions. Recent remote job openings: Senior mobile software engineer, Strategic sourcing associate

Allstate Insurance

Industry: Insurance Remote work plans: Allstate employees can choose whether they work from home, in the office or a combination of both, a flexible work arrangement that has been in place since early 2020. Recent remote job openings: Medicare benefit advisor, Marketing analytics lead

Pinterest

Industry: Social media Remote work plans: Pinterest employees can work in all 50 states within the U.S. or within the country or region of their Pinterest office if they are international employees under the company's "PinFlex" model, which was introduced in April 2022. All employees are expected to visit a Pinterest office at least once a year for "culture building" activities, per the company's website. Additionally, all full-time employees who have worked at Pinterest for at least six months can work outside of their country of employment for up to nine months each year (three months per country). Employees with less than six months' tenure can do this for up to 30 days total. Recent remote job openings: Product analyst, data scientist

Instacart

Industry: Technology Remote work plans: Instacart's "Flex First" model, which was announced in May 2022, allows more than 70% of its corporate employees to choose between working from home, from an office or a mixture of both. Employees can live anywhere within the country they're authorized to work in, with a few exceptions. Recent remote job openings: Staff product designer, commercial counsel

Yelp

Industry: Technology Remote work plans: In June 2022, Yelp switched to a permanent remote model, allowing employees to work up to 90 days per calendar year from another location (state or city) within their country of employment. Recent remote job openings: User operations associate, partner account executive

Verizon