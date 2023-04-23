How HBO and Netflix have evolved away from each other in the past decade

A decade ago, then-Netflix chief content officer — and now co-CEO — Ted Sarandos told GQ, "'The goal is to become HBO faster than HBO can become us."

But, to quote HBO's "The Wire," "The thing about the old days: they the old days."

Today, the apparent goal for both companies is to avoid becoming one another.

The past two weeks have crystalized the media giants' diverging priorities. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery decided to remove HBO from the name of its flagship Max streaming service to protect the HBO brand from becoming ... Netflix. Rather than risk diluting HBO's prestige brand with oodles of reality TV programming from Discovery+, Warner executives want HBO to stay pristine.

"HBO is HBO. It needs to stay that way," Warner Bros. Discovery head of streaming JB Perrette said at an April 12 event unveiling the new Max brand. "We will not push it to the breaking point by forcing it to take on the full breadth of this new content proposition had we kept the name in the service brand."

In a not-so-subtle shot at Netflix, HBO CEO Casey Bloys touted Max by highlighting its brand strength.

"We're not a giant undifferentiated blob of programming," he said at the event.

Protecting HBO, rather than expanding it, hasn't always been the priority. Under the ownership of AT&T, then-WarnerMedia CEO (and now AT&T CEO) John Stankey appeared comfortable leaning on the HBO brand to challenge Netflix. This was the driving force behind making HBO Max — combining HBO's programming with other original content and library programming from the WarnerMedia catalog. Stankey believed HBO couldn't compete against Netflix on its own because it was too limited in scope.