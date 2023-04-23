NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is out after admitting inappropriate relationship with woman

Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, walks to lunch at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell on Sunday left his role immediately after he admitted an "inappropriate relationship" with a woman in the comany, parent company Comcast announced.

"Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," Shell said in a statement.

A company email said Shell's team will report to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh.

"We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here," Cavanagh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a separate statement.

Comcast is due to report earnings Thursday.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

