Fashionphile founder and CCO explains why that 'ludicrously capacious' bag from 'Succession' had a 310% spike in online searches

Since "Succession" character dubbed this Burberry bag "ludicrously capacious," search for the brand has spiked.

On the season four premiere of HBO's "Succession," Greg Hirsch's date arrives at Logan Roy's birthday party carrying a tartan Burberry tote bag that retails for $2,890. One of the show's central characters, Tom Wamsgans, scoffs at the luxury bag, describing it as "ludicrously capacious." "What's even in there? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it's monstrous," Wamsgans says. "It's gargantuan. You can take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job."

Tom Wamsgans' comment about another character's "ludicrously capacious" bag in season four of "Succession" went viral. Macall B. Polay/HBO

In the weeks since the episode aired, searches for "Burberry tote bag" have jumped 310%, according to virtual fitting room company 3DLOOK, per Harper's Bazaar UK. Searches for "Burberry handbag" are up 180%, while "Burberry tote" increased 25%. Sarah Davis, the founder, president and CCO of Fashionphile, tells CNBC Make It that though Wamsgans made fun of the size of the bag in the now viral scene, what the character actually found ludicrous is that the tote was so obviously designer. That's thanks to Burberry's iconic nova check print. "The fact is that folks like the Roys are more stealth with their wealth. I have no doubt Tom would have zero problem had Bridget come in carrying a [Hermes] Birkin," she says. "But folks not like the Roys, basically everyone else, still haven't quite left the "logomania" phase. For years now, logos have gotten almost comically large." Davis added that the Burberry vintage nova check is just as iconic as the Louis Vuitton Monogram, but the ultra wealthy just tend to be quieter with their luxury. "What Tom was mocking was what he saw as almost a gratuitous display [of wealth]," she said.

Burberry was founded in 1856 in London, and Daniel Lee currently leads design for the brand. He is the former creative director of Bottega Veneta. "In an era when trends come and go, Burberry's beloved brand and rich history is enduring," Davis said. "This is remarkable when we look around today at how quickly fickle shoppers can move from one brand or style to the next." According to a tweet from British journalist Bolu Babadalola, "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong told the audience at a London screening of the premiere that the show's production team asked wealthy people in New York about "the most offensive bag a woman could bring to something like this."