5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Tripped up

All streaks need to come to an end. The Dow closed last week in the red, breaking a run of four consecutive weeks of wins. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also finished last week down. Investors are trying to get a hold on where the economy is headed, particularly since the Federal Reserve has signaled it would slow down its rate-hiking plans. This week should bring more data points for markets to digest. First quarter GDP numbers are expected, as is a huge slate of major corporate earnings (see below). Follow live market updates.

2. Tech leads a huge earnings week

The Amazon logo is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, November 15, 2022. Pascal Rossignol | Reuters

3. NBCUniversal CEO Shell exits

CEO of NBC Jeff Shell arrives for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 06, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology will converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference. Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

The Jeff Shell reign at NBCUniversal came to a sudden end Sunday, the result of an investigation into an "inappropriate relationship" the now-former CEO had with a woman in the company. Shell admitted he had the relationship, saying he "deeply" regrets it, according to a company statement. CEO Brian Roberts and President Mike Cavanagh of parent company Comcast said in an internal email: "You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace." Cavanagh will run things at NBCUniversal, which also owns CNBC, for the time being, but he wasn't named interim CEO. Shell's exit is the second shocking media world CEO departure in the past six months, following Bob Chapek's November firing at Disney, which allowed Bob Iger to return. It also comes at a pivotal time for NBCUniversal as it tries to make its Peacock streaming service profitable while banking on big film releases such as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and the upcoming "Fast X" and "Oppenheimer."

4. Coke reports earnings

A man walks past shelves of Coca-Cola bottles and cans at a shopping mall in Lagos, Nigeria November 5, 2019. Temilade Adelaja | Reuters

Coca-Cola came through with an earnings beat Monday morning, as the beverage giant benefited from price hikes and healthy demand. And the company is confident it can continue producing strong results. "We have the right portfolio, the right strategy and the right execution to deliver in the marketplace," CEO James Quincey said in an earnings release. Coke's net sales for the most recent period rose 5% from the year-earlier quarter, and the company is sticking with its outlook for the year.

5. Bankruptcy comes for Bed Bath & Beyond

A closing Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Stephanie Keith | Bloomberg | Getty Images