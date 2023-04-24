Asia-Pacific markets open mixed after Wall Street posts weekly loss

People picnic on the green roof of Marina Barrage in Singapore on Oct. 10, 2022.

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed on Monday, ahead of a busy week of key economic releases in the region.

Japanese markets were all higher, with the Nikkei 225 and the Topix both higher by 0.2%.

Investors will be closely watching the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting later this week, the first to be led by new BOJ chief Kazuo Ueda.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.26%, while South Korea's Kospi slid 0.37% and the Kosdaq was slightly above the flatline.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to open lower, with futures tied to the index standing at 20,009, compared to its last close of 20,075.73.

Some Southeast Asian markets are closed today for a holiday, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Singapore will see its inflation figures for March out on Monday.