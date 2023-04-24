LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets open mixed after Wall Street posts weekly loss
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed on Monday, ahead of a busy week of key economic releases in the region.
Japanese markets were all higher, with the Nikkei 225 and the Topix both higher by 0.2%.
Investors will be closely watching the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting later this week, the first to be led by new BOJ chief Kazuo Ueda.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.26%, while South Korea's Kospi slid 0.37% and the Kosdaq was slightly above the flatline.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to open lower, with futures tied to the index standing at 20,009, compared to its last close of 20,075.73.
Some Southeast Asian markets are closed today for a holiday, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Singapore will see its inflation figures for March out on Monday.
Last week, all three major U.S. indices posted gains on Friday, but ended the week lower overall. On a weekly basis, the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the biggest decline, falling 0.42%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23% to snap a four-week win streak, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report
CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley says HSBC is a 'top pick' despite the bank's shareholder troubles
Trouble is brewing at HSBC — the largest bank in Europe is facing renewed pressure from its biggest shareholder, Chinese insurer Ping An, to restructure its business.
But Morgan Stanley is sticking to its bullish stance on the U.K.-based bank, calling HSBC its "top pick" in the sector.
— Zavier Ong
Consumer staples, utilities outperform for the week
Consumer staples and utilities stocks seem to have won the week, with both S&P 500 sectors on track for gains of 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.
The top consumer staples performers for the week include Clorox, Molson Coors, Procter & Gamble and Costco, all up at least 3% for the week. Procter & Gamble was on track for a 4% daily move on Friday after posting strong earnings results and lifting its forecast due to higher pricing.
On the utilities front, NiSource was the best performer, up 2.8% for the week. Pinnacle West Capital, Southern Company, Exelon and Consolidated Energy were all on track for gains of at least 2%.
— Samantha Subin
Flash PMI readings for services and manufacturing top expectations
Economic activity was stronger than expected in April, according to flash readings on services and manufacturing released Friday.
The S&P Global flash services index came in at 53.7, better than the Dow Jones estimate for 52. The manufacturing index registered a 50.4 reading, better than the expectation for 49. A reading of 50 is the dividing line between expansion and contraction in the purchase manager indexes.
Together, the S&P U.S. PMI Composite Output Index was at 53.5, an 11-month high. The services index was a 12-month high and the manufacturing number was the best in six months.
— Jeff Cox
Bitcoin hits lowest level since April 9
Bitcoin hit a low of 27,833.50 on Friday, the lowest level since April 9 when it traded as low as 27,823.77.
The cryptocurrency is also on pace for the worst week since March 10, when it dropped 10.48%.
Meanwhile, Ether reached a low 1.902.31, lowest level since April 13 and is also on track for its worst week since March 10.
—Michelle Fox, Gina Francolla