Buy stocks because everyone hates them, Bank of America says

Even with a generally downbeat view of stocks, Bank of America thinks there's at least a good short-term buying opportunity ahead. Primarily, the bank's strategists think all the pessimism has driven an under-allocation to stocks not seen since the Great Financial Crisis lows of 2009. Strategists are largely expecting a downturn in the market and a recession for the economy , even while trillions of dollars sits on the sidelines waiting to be put to work. BofA's own strategy team sees the S & P 500 finishing the year at 4,000, implying a 3.2% decline from Friday's close. All of it is adding up to a tactical opportunity where investors can make money in the second quarter. "The good news is everyone is talking about the bad news," Savita Subramanian, the bank's equity and quant strategist, said in a client note Monday. "News trends and recession likelihood barometers are at levels only seen during actual recessions. And even if a recession is imminent, the Fed has latitude to soften the impact after pushing rates up by" nearly 5 percentage points. One gauge BofA relies on is its Sell Side Indicator, a gauge that measures the typical portfolio allocations on Wall Street. The measure shows a stock allocation of 52.7%, a decline of more than 7 percentage points from the 2021 high and only 1.3 points from a contrarian "buy" signal. Some 39% of the bank's clients say they are moving more into bonds, up from 8% in 2022 and way above the 18% for stocks. Cyclical stocks in particular have been "purged" by active managers, Subramanian wrote. At the same time, venture capital and private equity firms have a record $2.2 trillion in "dry powder" sitting on the sidelines for potential investment. Also, Subramanian points out that banks and other "old economy" stocks saw their risk premiums increase amid heightened recession fears and the March banking crisis , while tech, media and telecom stocks were treated as defensive plays. "We think this bifurcation between TMT (likely more cyclical than investors expect, especially given the demand pull forward during COVID) and traditional cyclicals (likely less risky given capital and supply discipline as well as potential for a long overdue traditional capex cycle) offers big opportunities for investors," she wrote. One additional factor figuring in is the traditional second-quarter outperformance, especially for energy, consumer discretionary, financials and materials. BofA's chief technician Steve Suttmeier notes that this season trend means "that selling in May is not necessarily prudent."