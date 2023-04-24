Disney lays off more employees. Here’s why the pros say it’s still a good long-term stock

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Disney 's cost-cuting measures and the impact on its stock. The experts discussed the entertainment giant after the company began its second round of layoffs on Monday . Following this wave, it will bring the total to 4,000 job cuts so far. Earlier this year, Disney said it plans to let go of 7,000 workers in all. Despite the announcement, Wells Fargo named Disney a top pick in media . The streaming giant is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.