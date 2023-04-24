The economy is in a 'freight recession,' with China trade decline continuing

As the big East and West coast ports jockey for supremacy in total trade volume coming into the country, the pie is getting smaller as the economy softens.

The latest trade data released by the Port of New York and New Jersey, the nation's largest container port on the East Coast, points to a slight uptick in container processing but future ocean freight orders continuing to pull back.

In the month of March, the Port of New York and New Jersey handled 574,452 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) making it the nation's third-busiest port. But the difference between the Port of Los Angeles, which processed the most containers in March, and the Port of New York/New Jersey, was 48,781 TEUs.

In the first three months of 2023, the Port of New York and New Jersey was the nation's second-busiest port moving nearly 1.8 million TEUs, similar to the amount moved during the same period in 2019.