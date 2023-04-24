Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

My top 10 things to watch Monday, April 24 1. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for a mixed open Monday. Stocks are in a holding pattern as investors brace for an incoming wave of Big Tech earnings and the Fed's favorite inflation reading. Twelve Club holdings report in the week ahead . But we already know from the corporate earnings thus far that things are slowing down. As I wrote in my Sunday column , the Fed should pay attention. 2. Coca-Cola (KO) beat on first-quarter earnings and revenue . Though like Club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) last week, results were fueled, in part, by price hikes. Volume growth 3% at the company's sparkling drinks unit. Organic revenue growth 12%. Points out how strong India might be. Coca-Cola even mentions ChatGPT for advertising. 3. Wells Fargo says buy Disney (DIS), raising its price target on the stock by $6 per share to $147. The analysts say Club holding Disney is "massively underearning" in direct-to-consumer and represents the best opportunity in media. We agree. However, we think this quarter, its fiscal Q2, will not be strong. It's a Q3 story. Disney is beginning its second wave of previously announced layoffs. 4. Susquehanna raises its price target on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to $115 per share from $112. More importantly, the analysts say this could be the last difficult quarter. Inventory overhang is finally almost over. Samsung preannouncement; says it faces weakest quarter since 2009 as the memory chip market in the "worst slump in decades." 5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gets ready to kick off its initial public offering (IPO) roadshow for its soon-to-be spun-off consumer unit Kenvue. Looking to raise $3.5 billion at a $40 billion valuation for the new firm to house such brands as Aveeno, Band-Aid, Listerine, Tylenol and Neutrogena. When the J & J split happens later this year, the pharma and medtech businesses will remain and keep the Johnson & Johnson name. 6. UBS lowers price target on Club holding Amazon (AMZN) to $125 per share from $127. Amazon is out with earnings after the bell Thursday. Are the analysts setting us up for the shortfall? 7. Luxury goods giant LVMH (MC-FR) hits an all-time high and crosses $500 billion market value, the first European company to top that threshold. 8. Tax Day was disappointing; so we're facing a sooner-than-expected default deadline. That puts even more pressure on Capitol Hill and the White House to figure out a debt ceiling hike deal. Back in January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government can pay its bills only through early June without an increase. 9. Credit Suisse had gigantic outflows right before its collapse. $68.6 billion out the door during the first-quarter, which necessitated an emergency rescue by domestic rival UBS. 10. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) files for bankruptcy, asking the court for permission to auction assets. The stores left will stay open for now. Before the filing, we looked at how troubles at Bed Bath are creating an opportunity for off-price retailer and Club holding TJX Companies (TJX). (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

