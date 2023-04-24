Treasury yields fall as investors take stock of U.S. economic outlook

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Monday as investors assessed the state of the U.S. economy and weighed the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.

As of 5:19 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by 3 basis points to 3.539%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at 4.156% after falling by more than 3 basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.