CNBC Investing Club

Wall Street optimistic on Disney and AMD, while J&J prepares for consumer brand IPO. Here's our take on these Club stocks in the news

thumbnail
Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Walt Disney World fireworks display in Orlando, Florida.
Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel | Getty Images

Disney (DIS) gets a bullish call on Wall Street. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gets ready to start its consumer unit IPO roadshow. Analysts express optimism about Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Here's a look at the headlines along with our take for each of these Club holdings.