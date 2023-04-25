5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

In this article FRC

GM Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 19, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Mixed bag, more earnings

Stocks on Monday still didn't quite shake off the stink of last week. While the Dow finished higher, the S&P 500 barely squeaked out a win, while the Nasdaq declined. Tuesday brings more major earnings reports, including General Motors (see below) and McDonald's before the bell, and Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet after the closing bell. Investors will also get to chew over several new bits of economic data Tuesday, with consumer confidence and home sales readings on the schedule. Follow live market updates.

2. General Motors boosts its outlook

General Motors CEO Mary Barra, center, at the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 17, 2022. Source: NYSE

General Motors on Tuesday morning raised its earnings outlook for the year after its results for the first quarter topped the company's own expectations. The company also said it was feeling the impacts from its cost-cutting efforts more quickly than it had expected. Investors, meanwhile, are eager to hear more about GM's electric vehicle push on the company's earnings call Tuesday morning. For the moment, though, GM is feeling good, according to one key executive. "All-in-all we're feeling confident about 2023," CFO Paul Jacobson told reporters.

3. Jarring numbers from First Republic

A First Republic bank branch in Manhattan on April 24, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

First Republic , one of the lenders at the heart of the banking crisis in March, was in much worse trouble than believed. The bank reported first quarter earnings after the bell Monday, revealing that its deposits fell nearly 41% during the period – and that even reflects the $30 billion in deposits from 11 other banks during a rescue effort at the end of March. First Republic's deposits would have fallen 50% last quarter were it not for that infusion. The bank also said Monday it would be cutting expenses while continuing to explore "strategic options." Shares of First Republic were down more than 20% in off-hours trading.

4. Cable chaos

Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. Mike Coppola | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, two of the most prominent personalities in cable TV for years, were fired Monday, practically within minutes of each other. First, word came down that Fox News had canned Carlson. Although the conservative channel didn't give a reason, it came during the aftermath of Fox's settlement of Dominion's defamation lawsuit and as one of his former bookers alleges that he fostered a toxic work environment. Then, Lemon revealed he had been squeezed out at CNN. It came after a flap over sexist and ageist remarks he had made recently about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, as well as revelations that Lemon allegedly for years mistreated colleagues. Meanwhile, CNBC parent NBCUniversal is facing several key decisions without a CEO after Jeff Shell was fired following a sexual harassment probe.

5. Moscow in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens as U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters on April 24, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, is visiting New York this week to preside over the United Nations Security Council. While Ukraine, the United States and others have criticized his presence – and Russia's presidency of the Security Council – he has some important items on his agenda while his country's invasion of Ukraine grinds on. Namely, the Ukraine grain deal. The pact between the adversaries has allowed the world a measure of food security during a tumultuous time, but that may be upended soon unless the deal is extended. When a reporter asked Lavrov on Monday about whether the grain deal was dead, it sounded like he told her, "Nice dress." Follow live war updates here.

And one more thing ...

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on "actions to advance environmental justice" prior to signing an executive order in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 21, 2023. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters