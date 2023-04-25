Asia markets mixed at open as investors await Big Tech earnings

Top view of Seoul in the morning in autumn 2016.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, following a similar session on Wall Street as investors look ahead to Big Tech earnings later this week.

Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are among the high-interest names scheduled to announce their results for the first quarter.

"Everyone's just waiting for tech earnings," said Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities. "This is a very, very busy week for earnings, so we're just treading water."

Japanese markets were all higher: the Nikkei 225 rose 0.67% and the Topix gained 0.77%.

South Korea's Kospi was down marginally while the Kosdaq shed 0.43%, after the country's central bank announced that its GDP grew 0.8% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index looks set for a lower open, as futures tied to the index stood at 19,844, lower than its last close of 19,959.94.

Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed for a holiday.