GM to end production of electric Chevy Bolt, its first mass-market EV, later this year

UAW Local 5960 member Kimberly Fuhr inspects a Chevrolet Bolt EV during vehicle production on May 6, 2021, at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township, Michigan.

DETROIT – General Motors plans to end production of its electric Chevrolet Bolt models by the end of this year, CEO Mary Barra told investors Tuesday when discussing the company's first-quarter earnings.

The Chevy Bolt EV and EUV, a larger version of the car, make up the vast majority of the company's electric vehicle sales to date. However, the battery cells in the cars are an older design and chemistry than the automaker's newer vehicles such as the GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq.

Barra said a suburban Detroit plant that has produced Bolt models since 2016 will be retooled in preparation for production of electric trucks scheduled for next year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.