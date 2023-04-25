Here's an update on the 10 core holdings in our portfolio with two major changes

We're making some changes to what we consider the core holdings in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the Investing Club. While dominance is being tested for some leading names, others are forging ahead as leaders in their respective industries. Alphabet (GOOGL) is in the doghouse for not exhibiting cost discipline while failing to outline a clear artificial intelligence strategy. Nvidia (NVDA), on the other hand, has been able to rise to the occasion by showcasing its integral leadership in AI through its essential high-powered technologies. That's why Alphabet is coming out of our core holding list and Nvidia is taking its place. Similarly, we're swapping Honeywell (HON) for Linde (LIN). The bottom line here: Honeywell is going through a CEO transition and we can't keep labeling it as a core until we know what plans incoming CEO Vimal Kapur has in store. For Linde, the industrial gas and engineering giant has exciting future prospects in its clean energy initiatives. Since we're in the thick of earnings season, we want to remind everyone that some companies on this list may disappoint. We try to avoid those situations, but it's inevitable when you own 35 stocks that range across many different industries. More importantly, we don't consider these stocks as short-term trades. Core holdings are companies we like for the long term, due to their high-quality and best-of-breed characteristics. Here are some of the qualities we look for in a core holding. Must be the No. 1 or No. 2 operator in its industry Great management teams with deep benches and strong track records of creating shareholder value Significant cash flow generation and strong balance sheets History of annual dividend increases and/or share repurchases that put money into shareholders' pockets in the form of cash or value appreciation As detailed in Tuesday's Monthly Meeting of the Club, here's an overhaul of our 10 core holdings, starting with our newest additions and full updates on where they all stand. (To be clear, all these companies remain in our portfolio.) NVDA YTD mountain Nvidia YTD As mentioned, Nvidia's addition reflects our disappointment that Google-parent Alphabet on the cost side and in AI. Microsoft's AI-powered Bing is coming after Google's search market share leadership, which caught management off guard. We're unclear on Alphabet's corporate strategy on artificial intelligence, which is supposed to be at the center of its future endeavors. Jim recently named Nvidia as our second "own it, don't trade it" Club name (Apple was the first). The chip leader deserves to be a core holding for its dominance in powering AI. This makes Nvidia a key to accelerating AI adoption. ( Watch for our analysis of after-the-bell earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft .) LIN YTD mountain Linde YTD Linde's replacement of Honeywell doesn't mean we don't like Honeywell. However, what the new Honeywell CEO, starting in June, hopes to do is not yet clear. Linde, meanwhile, has beaten quarterly results and raised guidance time and time again over the last 16 quarters. The company has done a great job with its pricing power and keeping costs down. Linde, which reports quarterly earnings before the opening bell Thursday, makes the list based on its clean hydrogen projects that are well-positioned to benefit from the government spending from the Inflation Reduction Act, which has a key focus on clean energy initiatives. AAPL YTD mountain Apple YTD We have stood by Apple (AAPL) for a while and for good reason. The iPhone maker is the most valuable technology company in the world and a top-selling brand that consistently attracts consumers. Fears of a slowing economy and weaker consumer demand are concerning some investors, however, we aren't discounting growth from international markets. China's economy continues to reopen after zero Covid restrictions and consumers there are ready to dish out pent-up savings. Apple is also expanding its footprint in India , recently opening its first brick-and-mortar store in the country of more than 1.4 billion people. As Apple looks to grow its presence in other areas across the world, it's inevitable that the company will continue to gain share in the smartphone market. This is why we see Apple as a long-term investment and keep our "own it, don't trade it" mantra on the stock. COST YTD mountain Costco YTD We continue to view Costco (COST) as one of the best-run retailers in the world. The company reported slower monthly sales in March due to unfavorable seasonal weather impacting inventory, coupled with sluggish demand for discretionary goods. Still, Costco is the best place for its members to shop in an inflationary environment because of its ability to keep prices down and offer cost-saving deals to customers. We aren't worried about the slower month because Costco can easily switch out inventory that isn't working. Plus, its strong traffic numbers suggest customers still resonate with the value the stores offer. Costco's sales growth is consistently driven by ongoing demand for core food items. We see multiple possible catalysts ahead. In the event of a potential special dividend, we believe the stock will trend higher. The same is true if management decides to increase membership fees. MS YTD mountain Morgan Stanley YTD Morgan Stanley (MS) delivered better-than-expected first-quarter earnings last week, stemming from resilient non-interest income that was bolstered by its strong wealth management division. Management said the regional banking crisis in the U.S., coupled with rising interest rates over the past year, resulted in a 3% decline in deposits in the first quarter. However, the strength in Morgan Stanley's wealth management division gives us confidence that the bank can reach its goals of growing net new assets by $1 trillion every three years. Once merger and initial public offering (IPO) activity ramps up again, a boost in earnings should follow in the back half of the year. JNJ YTD mountain Johnson & Johnson YTD We're looking forward to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) split into two companies: the consumer health unit Kenvue and the pharma and medtech businesses, which keep the J & J name. The company launched its IPO roadshow for Kenvue this week. We favor the business separation and believe it will allow each to focus on their missions. J & J has proposed a talc lawsuit settlement of $8.9 billion to be paid out over 25 years. The quicker the company can put the talc overhang behind it the better. J & J also boosted its dividend this month by 5.3%. Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in Q1 and it raised guidance. SBUX YTD mountain Starbucks YTD Starbucks (SBUX) is capitalizing on changing consumer preferences from hot to cold beverages through its reinvention plan to make customer experiences in stores more efficient. While inflation weighs on consumers, it appears, they are willing to pay up for their favorite Starbucks drinks, which speaks to the coffee maker's pricing power. We're also bullish on Starbucks' expansion in China, which is a huge growth market for the company, especially now that the world's second-largest economy is reopening. We're fans of new Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, a seasoned consumer goods expert and a great choice to take over for three-time chief Howard Schultz. Narasimhan's nearly three decades of experience leading consumer-facing companies like Reckitt Benckiser will add to a great management team. DHR YTD mountain Danaher YTD Life sciences and health diagnostics company Danaher (DHR) reported a first-quarter earnings beat Tuesday but revised forward guidance lower due to signs of ongoing destocking of bioprocessing inventories. We're disappointed by the reset to their full-year guide and revising our price target lower to $280 per share, from $320. We currently have a 1 rating on the stock, which we're reevaluating. Danaher remains a core Club holding, but it's in the penalty box for now until we get a better handle on its inventory issues. We're looking forward to the spinoff of Danaher's Environmental & Applied Sciences division later this year. LLY YTD mountain Eli Lilly YTD Eli Lilly (LLY) has a best-in-class diabetes portfolio in its Trulicity and Mounjaro drugs. We still think Mounjaro has more potential since it still isn't approved for obesity. The expected expanded approval of Mounjaro for weight loss is central to our investment case. We're expecting trial data later this year on its Alzheimer's drug donanemab. While not core to our Lilly thesis, a successful Alzheimer's treatment would only add to our conviction in the company. The stock reached an all-time high Tuesday. Lilly is set to report first-quarter earnings results before the bell Thursday. PXD YTD mountain Pioneer Natural Resources YTD Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) remains a core holding and one of three energy-related stocks in our portfolio. The other two are fellow oil and natural gas exploration (E & P) company Coterra Energy (CTRA) and oilfield services giant Halliburton (HAL), which reported a strong quarter Tuesday. Earlier this month, we exited E & P stock Devon Energy (DVN) into some strength. In March, we said either DVN or PXD had to go to reduce exposure to energy. We stuck with Pioneer, which reports after the closing bell Wednesday. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA, HON, GOOGL, LIN, AAPL, COST, JNJ, MS, SBUX, DHR, LLY, PXD . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . 