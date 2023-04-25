Lucid's Gravity SUV is taking another step toward production with tests on public roads

Lucid showing a preproduction version of the Gravity, a luxury electric SUV, testing on US public roads. The Gravity is expected to begin shipping in the first half of 2024.

Luxury electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group said Tuesday that it has begun testing its next model, a large SUV called Gravity, on public roads in the U.S., a key milestone ahead of the Gravity's expected launch next year.

Lucid hasn't yet fully revealed the Gravity in production-spec trim. But the company has said that the Gravity will have seating for up to seven people, with "the driving dynamics of a sports car." The interior will feature new high-resolution displays powered by a new generation of Lucid's proprietary software operating system, Lucid said on Tuesday.

The Gravity is an important product for Lucid. While Lucid's first vehicle, the Air sedan, has impressed reviewers and won several important industry awards, demand for the high-priced EV appears to have fallen well short of Lucid's internal expectations.

Shares have fallen about 30% since Lucid said in February that it expects to build just 10,000 to 14,000 Airs in 2023, versus the 27,000 that Wall Street had expected. The stock was hit again in March, when Lucid cut 18% of its workforce, about 1,300 employees.

CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a statement that development of the Gravity is driving further advancements of Lucid's in-house software and battery technology.

"The Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, and as our technology continues to evolve and lead the market, we are in a place where the Gravity is positioned to change the world of SUVs," Rawlinson said.