The No. 1 mistake this self-made millionaire sees first-time investors make: Your money is in 'financial purgatory’

A Roth individual retirement account can be a great option for those who want to start investing for the future, Tori Dunalp, self-made millionaire and founder of financial education platform Her First $100k, tells CNBC Make It.

However, there's a common mistake she sees many beginners make: not actually investing their money.

"If you just put your money into something like a Roth IRA or a 401(k), it's in financial purgatory," she says. "It's just sitting there as cash ready for you to invest. You are not invested."

Investors often don't realize that this type of investing is a two-step process, she says.

After setting up your Roth IRA with an online broker and making contributions to the account, investors need to actually invest that money in something, such as an index fund or a target-date fund.

"It's like a gift card," Dunlap explains. "You put money on a gift card and then you have to go buy things."