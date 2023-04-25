Jury selection begins in Trump rape-defamation trial for lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll

Writer E. Jean Carroll arrives as jury selection is set to begin in the defamation case against former US President Donald Trump brought by Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, at the Manhattan Federal Court, New York, April 25, 2023.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the federal trial for a civil lawsuit by a New York writer E. Jean Carroll, who accuses former President Donald Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

Nine people so far have been chosen for the jury in Manhattan federal court. One female potential juror, who said that Trump had been treated unfairly by the press, that she watches Fox News and is married to a minister, was not chosen.

Ten potential jurors out of the initial pool of 48 prospective panel members were immediately dismissed after they stood in agreement with a question posed by Judge Lewis Kaplan: "Is there anything about the nature of this case or the parties that would make it difficult for you to give a just and impartial verdict?"

None of the would-be jurors said the fact that Carroll went public with her allegation more than 20 years after it allegedly happened makes her less credible.

Opening arguments in the case could begin later Tuesday after the full jury is seated.

Carroll was in the courtroom when jury selection kicked off, and plans to be there every day during the trial, her lawyers have told Kaplan.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was not in court, and it is not clear that he ever will be during the case. His lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, has told the judge the decision on whether Trump will appear at the trial will be made on a day-by-day basis.

The trial is starting three weeks after Trump was arraigned in Manhattan state court on a 34-count criminal indictment accusing him of falsifying business records in connection with a 2016 hush money payment to a porn star by his then-lawyer shortly before the presidential election that year.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty in that case, is the first former president to face criminal prosecution.

He is under criminal investigation by federal authorities in connection with his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss, and his retention of government records after leaving the White House in early 2021. A state prosecutor in Georgia is considering whether to criminally charge him and his allies in their attempt to undo his 2020 election loss in that state.

Trump has denied Carroll's claim that he raped her after a chance encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, which is just up the street from his residence and business headquarters at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

She is suing him for the alleged rape under a new New York law that for one year allowed complainants in sexual misconduct cases to bring civil claims that normally would be time-barred by the statute of limitations.

Carroll also is suing Trump for allegedly defaming her last October by saying her story was a hoax, and that she had changed her account of the incident while detailing it in a CNN interview.

The trial is dealing with only one of the two defamation lawsuits Carroll has pending against Trump. The other one, which was filed in 2019, relates to allegedly defamatory statements Trump made as president about her claim of being raped when she wrote about it in a New York Magazine article.

That other case was delayed over legal arguments about whether Trump could be sued for making such statements while serving in the White House.

Kaplan has said the current trial will take five to 10 days, and that the jury will remain anonymous.