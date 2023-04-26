Ukraine's nuclear power plants are still a source of nightmares years after the Chornobyl disaster

A Ukrainian army soldier stands guard at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on April 26, 2022, in Chornobyl, Ukraine. Staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited Chornobyl on the 36th anniversary of the world's worst civilian nuclear incident.

It's been 37 years since the disastrous and deadly explosion at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, then a part of the Soviet Union, caused widespread horror and panic as a massive plume of radioactive material was released into the atmosphere across Europe.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday commemorated the Chornobyl nuclear power plant disaster on April 26, 1986, saying that the events on that day "left a huge scar on the whole world."

The accident at the plant occurred after the fourth reactor at the nuclear power plant "went out of control during a test at low-power, leading to an explosion and fire that demolished the reactor building and released large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere," the International Atomic Energy Agency summarized although a combination of complex factors are known to have led to the disaster.

The initial explosion killed two of the plants' personnel but several dozen firemen and emergency workers died in the subsequent three months after the explosion from acute radiation sickness.

The disaster is still seen as the most serious accident in the history of nuclear power operation although Ukraine has remained heavily dependent on nuclear energy.

Today, its nuclear power plants have once again become a source of nightmares as fears abound for their safety and security amid the relentless fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Ukraine has 15 operable nuclear reactors at four plants that generate about half of its electricity, according to the World Nuclear Association, although since the war started last February, the number of units in operation has changed over time, "with reactors put online and taken offline depending on the situation around the plants and the stability of external power supplies," the association notes.

Most concerns around the safe functioning of the country's power plants amid war have centered on the the nuclear power plant located in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, which also happens to be Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was occupied early on in the war by Russian forces (when it was attacked in the early hours of March 2 last year, it became the first operating civil nuclear power plant to come under armed attack) and it has repeatedly found itself at the epicenter of fighting since then, with both sides accusing each other of shelling near the facility and risking another potentially catastrophic nuclear accident.