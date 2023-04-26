A stock we really believe in makes a 52-week high. So we're taking profits and padding our cash

We're selling 100 shares of Starbucks (SBUX) at roughly $111.85 apiece. Following Wednesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 600 shares of SBUX, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.57% from 2.98%. Shares of this coffee retailer have been on a tear over the past handful of weeks, rallying from around $100 at the end of March to a brand-new 52-week high of nearly $112 on Wednesday afternoon. While we cannot pinpoint a specific Starbucks update as the catalyst behind this rally, analyst checks around the business have been positive. SBUX mountain 2021-11-01 Starbucks (SBUX) China's reopening from last year's Covid lockdowns has progressed according to plan with no setbacks. As we have discussed before, the mobility data out of China has been quite encouraging lately. And in the United States, the earnings reports of several big consumer companies with dominant brands confirmed pricing power is still evident. We saw it from Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Club name Procter & Gamble (PG) — and on the restaurant side, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) on Tuesday evening. Even with all this positive news considered, any investor would understand the prudence of taking some chips off the table when a stock hits a 52-week high. By making this sale, we can add some extra cushion to our cash position and be ready to deploy capital into something that has been unfairly beaten down by the market. With this sale, we'll realize a great gain of about 31% on stock purchased in August 2022. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long SBUX. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

