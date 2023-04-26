These are the best—and worst—U.S. states for retirees based on health care, wellness, safety and more

There is plenty of guidance out there about the best places in the United States—and even around the world—for retirees to spend their golden years.

The lists typically consider important factors like cost of living and housing. But if health care and overall wellness are top of mind, there is a list for you as well.

Scholaroo, a platform that helps students find scholarships, analyzed data for all 50 U.S. states to create a list of the best states to retire in 2023, based on five categories:

Health care

Wellness

Safety

Affordability

Entertainment

The health care category considers the quality of public hospitals, the number of retirement homes available per capita, life expectancy and more. "Wellness" focuses on things like air quality, food insecurity for the elderly, access to nature and climate change.

Surprisingly Florida, a destination for American retirees, didn't make the top 10.

Here are the states that topped the list, and the states that landed at the very bottom.