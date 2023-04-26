Electric car sales surged by 55% last year to surpass 10 million, and China led the way: IEA

Electric vehicles from Tesla photographed in China. The world's second largest economy is a major player when it comes to the sale of electric vehicles.

Electric car sales jumped to more than 10 million last year, with China accounting for roughly 60% of the market, according to a report from the International Energy Agency published Wednesday.

The record sales figures, contained within the IEA's Global EV Outlook for 2023, continue a trend of sustained growth for the industry.

"Electric car sales — including battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) — exceeded 10 million last year, up 55% relative to 2021," the IEA's report said.

"This figure — 10 million EV sales worldwide — exceeds the total number of cars sold across the entire European Union (about 9.5 million vehicles) and is nearly half of the total number of cars sold in China in 2022," it added.

The IEA defined "sales" within its report as being "an estimate of the number of new vehicles hitting the roads."

In total, it said more than 26 million electric cars were on the world's roads in 2022, which represents a 60% increase relative to 2021.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, or PHEVs, have an internal combustion engine as well as a battery-powered electric motor.

Some regard them as an important tool in the transition toward low- and zero-emission forms of transport. Others, including organizations such as Greenpeace UK, take a dim view of them.