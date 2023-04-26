A recession may be coming — here's how long it could last, according to economists

Suriyapong Thongsawang | Moment | Getty Images

How long economic recessions last

In 2021, the committee confirmed that the pandemic downturn lasted just two months, from February 2020 to April 2020, "which makes it the shortest U.S. recession on record." That economic bust was cut short by massive stimulus from the government.

Yet the next slowdown may not leave so quickly. Federal Reserve economists are predicting that there will be a mild recession later this year, "with a recovery over the subsequent two years," according to the minutes of the Fed's March 21-22 meeting. Because the economists blame the recent turmoil in the banking industry for the impending economic trouble, they expect the pain to endure for longer than usual: "Historical recessions related to financial market problems tend to be more severe and persistent than average recessions," staff noted in the minutes. Indeed, the longest recession in recent decades was the 2008 financial crisis, which slogged on for 18 months.

Another tricky aspect to the current economic conditions is that the Federal Reserve is deliberately trying to slow economic growth in the hopes of getting inflation under control, said Preston Caldwell, the chief U.S. economist at Morningstar. Cutting rates usually helps the economy rebound from downturns. Still, Caldwell expects that the central bank will tame inflation by the end of this year, and be able to start bringing rates down in 2024, at which point the economy would start its recovery.

Preparing for a downturn