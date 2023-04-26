Alzheimer's: Medicare will cover Leqembi for all patients if FDA approves drug, CMS chief says

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during her nomination hearing to be administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in Washington on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Medicare will cover the new Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi for all patients eligible under the medication's label if the Food and Drug Administration fully approves the drug in July, a federal official told members of Congress on Wednesday.

The official, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure testified before Congress Wednesday for the first time since her confirmation as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Brooks-LaSure faced pointed criticism from Democrat and Republican members of the House Subcommittee on Health over Medicare's controversial coverage policy for new Alzheimer's treatments.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi, which is a collaboration by Biogen and Eisai antibody treatment, on an expedited basis in January.

Twice-monthly intravenous infusions of the drug, generically known as lecanemab, have shown promise in slowing the progression of early Alzheimer's disease.

But Medicare, which primarily provides health coverage to senior citizens, currently will only cover the majority of costs for Leqembi for patients participating in federally approved clinical trials.

Because Eisai's clinical trial for the drug has already concluded, that policy means Medicare-enrollees with Alzheimer's cannot access the treatment, which costs $26,500 per year unless they pay out of pocket

Brooks-LaSure on Wednesday told the committee that the policy will change when the FDA approves the drug, as expected in July.

"The people who will be eligible will be based on the FDA label," Brooks-LaSure testified.

"When FDA approves the drug, whichever populations they say it is appropriate for, that will be the basis of which people will get the drug," she said.

Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-CA, pressed Brooks-LaSure for clarity.

"So you're basically saying that all patients indicated for the drug lecanemab and any future therapies in the class will have coverage upon full approval?" Barragan asked.

Brooks-LaSure answered: "That's right."