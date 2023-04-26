CNBC Investing Club

Microsoft's blockbuster Activision deal may be doomed. But the tech giant's future is still bright

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Velib bicycles are parked in front of the the U.S. computer and micro-computing company headquarters Microsoft on January 25, 2023 in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images

Microsoft's (MSFT) proposed blockbuster acquisition of video-game publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI) may be doomed thanks to British regulators. But our faith in the American tech giant endures whether the deal can still happen or not.