Op-ed: Fear creates growth opportunities in preferred stocks

Seldom does an investment possess the combined virtues of manageable risk, rock-bottom prices and good prospects for growth, all with high dividend yields.

These are the current characteristics of preferred stocks, a kind of bond-stock hybrid investment that trades like stocks but pays interest like bonds — only much more of it. About two-thirds of preferred shares are issued by the banking sector, so most investments in preferred stock funds are in those in banks, primarily large ones.

Preferred stocks are a great source of portfolio income. Yet a current dip in prices presents significant potential for capital appreciation, as well.

Risk-reward characteristics for this small investment universe (totaling less than $1 trillion) have improved markedly since March, when fear stemming from the failure of two regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, pushed overall preferred prices down to rarely seen levels.

What many investors feared would be a national banking crisis hasn't materialized and probably won't because regulators have intervened to restore stability in regional banks. And contrary to early fears, large banks haven't materially been affected. Yet preferred prices generally remain depressed, creating opportunity for investors who don't mind wading in when the water is still a bit muddy.

Peering into the swirl of market conditions, investors capable of seeing clear discounts instead of faux risk can position for potential growth while getting yields far superior to those of bonds — in many cases, 7% to 8% from preferred shares and 6% to 7% from funds. Dividends are fairly reliable because corporate boards are loathe to cut them, for fear of discouraging investment.

The recent dip in preferred share values can be seen in the price of iShares Preferred and Income Securities (PFF ), a passively managed exchange traded fund yoked to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index. Typically, this fund trades between about $40 a share and the mid-$30s. At the peak of the equity market in January 2022, it was trading at $39. In the ensuing weeks, as the Federal Reserve got into its rate hike cycle, PFF dipped to $34.

Then in March, headline-driven fears tamped this ETF down to about $30 a share for only the third time since banks started issuing preferred shares in the early 1980s. As April 19, shares of PFF still hadn't bobbed up much, hovering a bit over $31.