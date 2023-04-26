CNBC Investing Club

Pioneer beats on earnings, announces succession, tweaks dividend — a mix pressuring the oil stock

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) posted solid first-quarter results after the bell Wednesday, thanks to higher-than-expected energy production. Free cash flow, however, was a slight miss. It was also a bittersweet evening as CEO Scott Sheffield said he will retire at the end of the year after more than two decades collectively at the helm.