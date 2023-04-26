Rent or buy? Here's how to make that decision in the current real estate market

Choosing whether to rent or buy has never been a simple decision — and this ever-changing housing market isn't making it any easier. With surging mortgage rates, record rents and home prices, a potential economic downturn and other lifestyle considerations, there's so much to factor in.

"This is an extraordinarily unique market because of the pandemic and because there was such a run on housing so you have home prices very high, you also have rent prices very high," said Diana Olick, senior climate and real estate correspondent for CNBC.

By the numbers, renting is often cheaper. On average across the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S., a typical renter pays about 40% less per month than a first-time homeowner, based on asking rents and monthly mortgage payments, according to Realtor.com.

In December 2022, it was more cost-effective to rent than buy in 45 of those metros, the real estate site found. That's up from 30 markets the prior year.

How does that work out in terms of monthly costs? In the top 10 metro regions that favored renting, monthly starter homeownership costs were an average of $1,920 higher than rents.

But that has not proven to be the case for everyone.

Leland and Stephanie Jernigan recently purchased their first home in Cleveland for $285,000 — or about $100 per square foot. The family of seven will also have Leland's mother, who has been fighting breast cancer, moving in with them.

By their calculations, this move — which expands their space threefold and allowing them to take care of Leland's mother — will be saving them more than $700 per month.