With Russia's role in the global energy system falling, a select few nations are set to benefit

Russia's role as a global energy player is set to diminish, and the U.S. and Qatar are among a slew of nations ready to fill its shoes, analysts told CNBC.

"Russia's global LNG supply share will almost certainly decline this decade," Henning Gloystein, a director for energy, climate, and natural resources at political consultancy Eurasia Group told CNBC. He noted that its role in the liquefied natural gas space was retreating even before the country's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Western sanctions, which resulted from the onslaught of its neighbor, further sapped most foreign investment out of Russia's LNG sector.

Russia's inability to purchase liquefaction modules (which enable natural gas to be converted into LNG) will hamper its ambitions, said S&P's Director of South and Southeast Asia Gas, Zhi Xin Chong.

"In this decade, it will be extremely challenging for Russia to expand its liquefaction capacity given the broad sanctions that have been imposed on the country," Chong said in an e-mail.

He added that the total capacity for Russia's LNG facilities to produce natural gas will remain flat at 37 million tons over the next few years.

By 2030, the total global LNG capacity will grow by 50% to 671 million tons per year — and Russia's share of this pie is expected to fall to 5% from the current 6.7%, S&P further projects.