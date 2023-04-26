Treasury yields rise as investors weigh economic data, Fed rate policy plans

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of key economic data and assessed what it could mean for Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

At 3:44 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by just under one basis point to 3.4033%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at around 3.9201% after rising by over two basis points. It had fallen by close to 20 basis points on Tuesday.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.