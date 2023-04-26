Fear gauge breakdown means stocks are set to break out, says top chart analyst Katie Stockton

Stocks could see solid gains in the near future as Wall Street's so-called fear gauge falls, according to Katie Stockton, founder and manager of Fairlead Strategies. The CBOE Volatility Index , or VIX, fell last week to its lowest level since November 2021. The VIX is widely looked at by investors as a gauge of uncertainty in the market. It uses S & P 500 stock index options prices to measure the market's expectations of near-term volatility. "The good news is that the VIX did break down below the support level that we've been watching. And essentially, what that means is that the S & P 500 should eventually break out. As you know, we were watching around 4,155 [for the S & P 500] as resistance, and that level should be surmounted," said Stockton. .VIX YTD mountain CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has reached multi-year lows in April 2023 The chart analyst noted, however, that she expects some weakness in near term before the breakout occurs. However, she noted that the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence Indicator, or the MACD indicator, has also turned down lately, giving hope for an upturn later in the year. "The daily MACD indicator [has] been one of the best market timing devices over the past year or so. And it just turned down for the S & P 500 — it was already pointing lower for the NASDAQ 100," Stockton said. "It suggests that this pullback can stay with us for maybe two to three weeks at a minimum. So you're going to stay on the defense for now, but the chances of a higher low even versus December — the initial support beta on 3,800 — are now higher, given that VIX breakdown," she continued. .SPX YTD mountain S & P 50

