Despite a solid first quarter, Amazon must do more to rein in costs to grow in 2023

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Amazon (AMZN) on Thursday extended a string of first-quarter earnings beats from mega-cap tech companies, even as caution around its cloud operations weighed on shares in late trading — making clear the ecommerce firm needs to further streamline operations to maintain growth in a slowing economy.