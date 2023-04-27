CNBC Investing Club

Caterpillar and two other real-economy stocks report strong quarters. Here's where we stand on each

Zev Fima@zevfima
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
A worker washes a Caterpillar crawler dozer at Ideal Tractor in West Sacramento, California, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Three of our Club holdings — Caterpillar (CAT), Honeywell (HON) and Linde (LIN) — are engaged in providing products and services that drive the industrial economy. They all reported strong first-quarter results Thursday. Here's a rundown of the numbers and our analysis.