Eli Lilly's higher guidance, Mounjaro data set the Club name up for a solid 2023

Eli Lilly (LLY) made up for a first-quarter earnings miss with a raised outlook for the full year and positive obesity-trial data for potential blockbuster drug Mounjaro, pushing shares up more than 2% in midday trading Thursday. Revenue for the three months ended March 31 fell 10.9% year-over-year, to $6.96 billion, exceeding Wall Street's estimate of $6.86 billion, according to Refinitiv. Excluding declining sales of Covid-19 antibody drugs, Eli Lilly's sales rose 10% on an annual basis. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 missed analysts' forecasts of $1.73 a share, Refinitiv data showed. Bottom line Club holding Eli Lilly delivered what we wanted to see Thursday: Strong quarterly sales for its type-2 diabetes medication Mounjaro and impressive study results that further showcased the drug's potential as a weight-loss treatment. The fresh data gives Eli Lilly what it needs to finalize its expanded-use application with U.S. regulators, clearing the way for Mounjaro to also be marketed as an obesity drug. Eli Lilly hopes to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year, which would dramatically expand Mounjaro's sales potential. Jim Cramer has said Mounjaro could become the best-selling drug of all time. And, as of now, it certainly seems to be well on its way to reaching blockbuster status and fueling Lilly's growth in the years ahead. We were also pleased CEO Dave Ricks reaffirmed that the company expects to release results from its late-stage Alzheimer's trial in the current quarter, which ends June 30. While the core of our investment thesis is centered on Mounjaro, we are hopeful that Lilly's latest Alzheimer's treatment, known as donanemab, is shown to effectively slow the memory-robbing disease. Ricks said Lilly was "pretty confident" in the upcoming trial results, which is expected to be one of the next big catalysts for the company's stock. Nothing in Lilly's results shakes our conviction that the company's best-in-class pipeline positions it for years of growth ahead. But, as Jim always says, discipline trumps conviction. And because we haven't booked profits in Lilly in quite some time, we may look to trim our position when our trading restrictions lift. LLY 1Y mountain Eli Lilly shares over the past 12 months. First-quarter commentary In a CNBC interview Thursday, Ricks suggested Eli Lilly's first-quarter EPS miss was tied to the company spending to support growth in the coming years. "For us to set up a great decade ahead, we need to build plants and invest in new clinical trials, and that timing probably was a little bit different than what the Street expected, but it's on track for us," the CEO said, stressing he was pleased with the quarter overall. "Our core products grew pretty dramatically... Our newest blockbuster, Mounjaro, had a great quarter, I think, well above what many people expected," he added. Indeed, sales of Mounjaro totaled $568.5 million in the first quarter — found under the Key Product Sales category in the table below — far exceeding the $433 million expected by analysts, according to FactSet. Notably, Mounjaro sales in the quarter more than doubled compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The drug first launched as a type-2 diabetes treatment in the U.S. in June 2022. Eli Lilly is investing heavily to expand manufacturing capacity for Mounjaro after fervent demand for the drug contributed to supply shortages in recent months . Lilly is progressing toward its goal of doubling capacity by year-end, management said Thursday, while noting that Mounarjo supply in the current quarter should be improved relative to the first quarter. Insurance coverage for Mounjaro also continues to grow, management said, a development that will help boost revenue from the drug. As of April 1, the company said just under 60% of type-2 diabetes patients across commercial insurance plans and Medicare's prescription-drug program have access to Mounjaro. First-quarter revenue from Trulicity — a type-2 diabetes drug that is currently Eli Lilly's top-selling product — rose 14% on an annual basis, to $1.98 billion, ahead of the $1.89 billion predicted by analysts. The company indicated that Trulicity supply challenges seen in the fourth quarter of last year continued somewhat last quarter, but at lower level. Guidance Eli Lilly expects full-year 2023 revenue to be in a range of $31.2 billion to $31.7 billion, up from its prior guidance of $30.3 billion to $30.8 billion. Roughly $650 million of the $900 million upward revision is tied to a weaker U.S. dollar , while the remaining $250 million boost is tied to better-than-expected business performance. The company's full-year profit outlook now reflects its stronger revenue prospects, with adjusted EPS expected to come in between $8.65 and $8.85. Its prior forecast targeted adjusted EPS between $8.35 and $8.55. Management raised its guidance for investments in marketing, selling and administrative expenses and research and development by $100 million on both ends of the respective ranges. The outlook now stands at $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion and $8.3 billion to $8.5 billion, respectively. Obesity trial Eli Lilly on Thursday released positive phase-three trial results that reinforce Mounjaro's weight-loss potential. Patients who took the drug lost up to 15.7% of their body weight over a 72-week period, according to the study, which focused on people who were both obese and had type-2 diabetes. "This is a difficult patient population for weight loss and these data solidify Mounjaro's leadership position," analysts at Wells Fargo wrote in a note to clients Thursday. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LLY. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

David Ricks, CEO, Eli Lilly Scott Mlyn | CNBC