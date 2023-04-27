CNBC Investing Club

Eli Lilly's higher guidance, Mounjaro data set the Club name up for a solid 2023

Eli Lilly (LLY) made up for a first-quarter earnings miss with a raised outlook for the full year and positive obesity-trial data for potential blockbuster drug Mounjaro, pushing shares up more than 2% in midday trading Thursday.