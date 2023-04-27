Grocery 'shrinkflation' is worse now 'than in any other period in memory,' says expert—3 ways to avoid it

If you keep tabs on grocery prices, you probably aren't surprised to hear they've risen 20% in the last two years. But there's another type of inflation you might have not noticed in the grocery store aisles during that time: shrinkflation. Otherwise known as downsizing, "shrinkflation" describes how companies subtly decrease the size of a product without reducing the price. The packaging often remains the same, except for hard-to-notice changes in the product's labeling. "Shrinkflation comes in waves," says Edgar Dworsky, founder of Mouse Print, a website that tracks instances of shrinkflation in groceries. "And it tends to be worse in times of inflation, as we have now."

How shrinkflation is costing you

Cases of shrinkflation are on the rise, according to Dworsky, a former television consumer reporter who says he's been tracking downsized products for decades. "In 2022 and into 2023, I'm seeing more examples of products being downsized than in any other period in memory," he says. These changes aren't announced by manufacturers, however, making it "impossible" to say exactly how many products are affected by shrinkflation, says Dworsky. Instead, he relies on reader submissions as well as his own research in the shopping aisles. Recent instances of shrinkflation listed on Mouse Print include: A carton of Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies that's decreased from 6.25 ounces to 6 ounces

Colgate Total Deep Clean toothpaste that's downsized from 5.1 ounces to 4.8 ounces

Various varieties of Green Giant frozen vegetables have downsized from 10 ounces to 8 ounces

The volume of Unilever's Dove body wash has been reduced from 24 ounces to 22 ounces to now 20 ounces Shrinkflation is most common with paper products, candy, orange juice, cookies, breakfast cereal and snack foods like potato chips, says Dworsky. A variant of shrinkflation is "skimpflation," which is a reduction in the quality of the product, usually through using cheaper or fewer ingredients than before. A recent example of is the dilution of active ingredients in store brand cough syrups, so that you have to consume twice as much to get the same dosage as before. Unfortunately, skimpflation is perhaps the most difficult form of price inflation to track since the exact quantity of ingredients often isn't listed on the package. "Two scoops of raisins in Raisin Bran — well, how big is the d--- scoop?" says Dworsky, pointing out the difficulty in knowing whether there's fewer raisins in the cereal compared with previous versions of the product.

How to avoid shrinkflation