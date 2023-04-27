International bodies push Sudan's two warring military factions to extend a fragile cease-fire

Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. April 22, 2023.

Governments and international bodies are pushing Sudan's two warring military factions to extend a fragile cease-fire due to end Thursday night, with remaining civilians and foreign nationals being urged to flee.

Fighting broke out on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti).

The two factions had been sharing power in Khartoum since a military coup in 2021 until tensions began escalating earlier this month, and the conflict now threatens to destabilize the broader region while becoming a hotbed for long-standing geostrategic tensions among surrounding nations.

A U.S.-brokered three-day cease-fire came into force late Monday night, intended to allow humanitarian aid into the country and to enable civilians to exit, mostly via evacuation flights facilitated by foreign governments or on foot into neighboring Chad. Despite this, many foreign nationals are still in Sudan, while civilians are struggling to access food, water and fuel.

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said a "rapid surge of humanitarian aid" would be needed to help the 47 million Sudanese remaining in the country.

"European leaders are focused on evacuating their citizens, but there is no time to waste in shifting focus on supporting and protecting those who remain," Miliband said via an emailed statement.

"In order to prevent Sudan from sliding from a fragile state into a failed state, it is critical to ensure public services remain up and running in the country."

Given the instability at the top of the government, with its transitional president and deputy leading the two warring factions, Miliband said local civil society and NGOs that have the greatest access to, and trust of, communities in need would have a critical role to play in this "perilous moment."

However, allegations of violations of the truce have been leveled by both sides, while reports have emerged of persistent gunfire in the capital along with frequent violations by militias in Darfur, the large region in western Sudan bordering Chad, Libya and the Central African Republic.

The Special Representative of the U.N. Secretary-General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, noted Wednesday that the cease-fire was "not being fully respected by the parties to the conflict" and called on both to lay down arms and facilitate humanitarian access.

"SRSG Perthes is deeply concerned by recent reports of violence in El Geneina (West Darfur), which increasingly appears to also be taking on inter-communal dimensions with attacks on civilians and looting and distribution of weapons among local communities. The attacks have also resulted in other mass looting, including of UN premises," the U.N. Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said in a statement.

"The parties to the conflict must bring an end to this conflict immediately before the situation further escalates."