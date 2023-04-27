Marriott, Moderna and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks, bonds and ETFs during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual names. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors discussed Marriott and why he expects there is still upside for the hotel stock. Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital owns Moderna and said he sees a recovery in the stock over the next few months as it seeks approval for its RSV vaccine. With the expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this year, SoFi's Liz Young suggested investors start unloading their short-term bonds by the end of this summer.