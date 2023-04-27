Meta pops on 1Q earnings results and guidance. Here's how the pros are playing it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Meta 's latest earnings results and what it means for investors. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the megacap tech giant's outlook as shares of the stock spiked nearly 14%, setting a 52-week high in trading Thursday. Meta posted an increase in sales for the first three months of 2023 and offered up a better-than-expected forecast after the bell Wednesday. This followed three straight quarters of revenue declines. Meta is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.