Samsung's profit plunged 95% amid weak memory chip demand

Samsung at the Mobile World Congress 2023 on March 2, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

South Korean electronics giant Samsung's operating profit plunged in the first quarter as prices for its memory chips continued to fall and demand remained weak.

Here are Samsung's earnings at a glance in the first quarter:

Revenue: 63.75 trillion Korean won (about $47.6 billion). That is on par with Samsung's own guidance of approximately 63 trillion Korean won but below the 63.9 trillion won expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Operating profit: 640 billion Korean won (roughly $478.55 million), down from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier. The company issued guidance earlier this month saying Q1 profit would be 600 billion Korean won.

After forecasting a massive drop in profit earlier this month, Samsung said it would be making a "meaningful" cut in memory chip production, following the lead of smaller rivals such as SK Hynix and Micron.

"Samsung Electronics announced the disappointing number for the first quarter, but at the same time, they announced a meaningful production cut amid the severe memory chip downturn. After that, the market reacted positively on the news," SK Kim of Daiwa Securities Capital Markets told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.