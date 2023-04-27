Singapore hikes property tax in latest round of cooling measures

Singapore-based online property portal PropertyGuru maintains a "conservative outlook in 2023" amid challenges, and expects full year 2023 revenue of between 160 million Singapore dollars and SG$170 million and adjusted EBITDA of between SG$11 million and SG$15 million.

SINGAPORE — Singapore is raising taxes for property purchases amid concerns that surging prices "could run ahead of economic fundamentals."

In a fresh round of cooling measures announced late Wednesday, the government said both local and foreign buyers of residential properties will now have to pay higher additional buyers' stamp duties. The changes will take effect from today, the authorities said.

This will be the third round of cooling measures by Singapore following previous similar moves.

Earlier measures taken in December 2021 and September last year had a "moderating effect," the government said. Still, "property prices showed renewed signs of acceleration amid resilient demand" in the first three months of the year.

"Demand from locals purchasing homes for owner-occupation has been especially strong, and there has also been renewed interest from local and foreign investors in our residential property market," the Ministry of Finance, National Development Ministry and Monetary Authority of Singapore, said in a joint statement.

"If left unchecked, prices could run ahead of economic fundamentals, with the risk of a sustained increase in prices relative to incomes."