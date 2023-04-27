Treasury yields climb as investors assess economic outlook ahead of key data

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors awaited key economic data that could provide fresh insights into the state of the economy and affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

At 4:33 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over three basis points to 3.4636%. The 2-year Treasury yield was at 3.9797% after rising by more than five basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.