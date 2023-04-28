Club meeting recap: Stocks gain, Eli Lilly, Amazon

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. Stocks head for winning week Discipline with Eli Lilly Stick with Amazon 1. Equities on track for winning week The major U.S. stock benchmarks are on track for weekly gains amid a flurry of earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday added about 130 points, or 0.4%, while the S & P 500 climbed about 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the laggard Friday, oscillating between minor losses and gains. But the Nasdaq is the best-performing index for the week, climbing nearly 0.6% so far, following strong quarterly results from Big Tech firms, including Club holdings Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT). The blue-chip Dow and S & P 500 are up for the week by nearly 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. 2. Watch Eli Lilly The Club is looking to book some profits in pharmaceuticals giant Eli Lilly (LLY) when our trading restrictions are lifted. Eli Lilly stock— poised for its seventh consecutive weeks of gains — has rallied about 25%, to around $397 a share, since its 2023 low in early March. The stock has also climbed about 10% since the last time we trimmed our position , on April 4. "When you have a too-good-to-be true move, you must use it to trim back," Jim Cramer said Friday. Our discipline as portfolio managers requires us to take some exposure off the table, he explained. But the Club continues to see a bright future ahead for Eli Lilly, which raised its full-year outlook this week. 3. Stick with Amazon Amazon (AMZN) stock fell about 4% Friday, to just over $105 per share, as investors fretted over management's outlook for cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS), a key profit engine. After Amazon reported quarterly results Thursday, executives indicated AWS's revenue growth slowed to about 11% in April , down from the roughly 16% growth seen in the first quarter. But Jim on Friday predicted AWS growth is bottoming and should re-accelerate in the second half of the year, as artificial intelligence adoption creates more demand for cloud computing. "I think at $100 [per share], you've got to buy this," Jim said. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MSFT, META, LLY and AMZN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.